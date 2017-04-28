Bears’ Mitchell Trubisky pick ‘indefensibly idiotic move’ says Skip Bayless | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless was not a fan that the Chicago Bears traded up one spot to pick Mitchell Trubisky. What did Shannon Sharpe think?

More  Undisputed  Videos

Better fit: McCaffrey in Carolina or Fournette in Jacksonville? | UNDISPUTED

Better fit: McCaffrey in Carolina or Fournette in Jacksonville? | UNDISPUTED

14 hours ago

Who will be a better QB: Mitchell Trubisky, Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson? | UNDISPUTED

Who will be a better QB: Mitchell Trubisky, Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson? | UNDISPUTED

15 hours ago

Skip Bayless reacts to Dallas Cowboys picking Taco Charlton in the NFL Draft | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless reacts to Dallas Cowboys picking Taco Charlton in the NFL Draft | UNDISPUTED

16 hours ago

Bears' Mitchell Trubisky pick 'indefensibly idiotic move' says Skip Bayless | UNDISPUTED

Bears' Mitchell Trubisky pick 'indefensibly idiotic move' says Skip Bayless | UNDISPUTED

16 hours ago

Can anyone in the East win more than 1 game against LeBron and the Cavaliers? | UNDISPUTED

Can anyone in the East win more than 1 game against LeBron and the Cavaliers? | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

The #1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft should not be used on Mitchell Trubisky | UNDISPUTED

The #1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft should not be used on Mitchell Trubisky | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

More Undisputed Videos