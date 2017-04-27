The #1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft should not be used on Mitchell Trubisky | UNDISPUTED
Skip and Shannon both agree that drafting Turbisky would be a mistake for the Cleveland Browns at #1.
More Undisputed Videos
Can anyone in the East win more than 1 game against LeBron and the Cavaliers? | UNDISPUTED
15 hours ago
The #1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft should not be used on Mitchell Trubisky | UNDISPUTED
15 hours ago
Are the Cleveland Cavaliers playing LeBron James too much? | UNDISPUTED
16 hours ago
Russell Westbrook to blame for Thunder's playoff exit? Skip and Shannon debate | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
Will LeBron James retire before Tom Brady? | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
Cris Carter explains why Adrian Peterson fits with the Saints | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago