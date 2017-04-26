Will LeBron James retire before Tom Brady? | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless talk LeBron James and Tom Brady. Which star athlete will retire first?

More  Undisputed  Videos

Can anyone in the East win more than 1 game against LeBron and the Cavaliers? | UNDISPUTED

Can anyone in the East win more than 1 game against LeBron and the Cavaliers? | UNDISPUTED

15 hours ago

The #1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft should not be used on Mitchell Trubisky | UNDISPUTED

The #1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft should not be used on Mitchell Trubisky | UNDISPUTED

16 hours ago

Are the Cleveland Cavaliers playing LeBron James too much? | UNDISPUTED

Are the Cleveland Cavaliers playing LeBron James too much? | UNDISPUTED

16 hours ago

Russell Westbrook to blame for Thunder's playoff exit? Skip and Shannon debate | UNDISPUTED

Russell Westbrook to blame for Thunder's playoff exit? Skip and Shannon debate | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Will LeBron James retire before Tom Brady? | UNDISPUTED

Will LeBron James retire before Tom Brady? | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Cris Carter explains why Adrian Peterson fits with the Saints | UNDISPUTED

Cris Carter explains why Adrian Peterson fits with the Saints | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

More Undisputed Videos