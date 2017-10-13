Skip and Shannon get you ready for Game 1 of the ALCS tonight on FS1

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe give you a preview of Game 1 of the ALCS between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.

More Undisputed Videos

Skip and Shannon get you ready for Game 1 of the ALCS tonight on FS1

Skip and Shannon get you ready for Game 1 of the ALCS tonight on FS1

15 mins ago

Skip Bayless thinks Isaiah Thomas is alienating the fans in Cleveland with trade comments

Skip Bayless thinks Isaiah Thomas is alienating the fans in Cleveland with trade comments

2 hours ago

Shannon Sharpe weighs in on JR Smith's frustration in Cleveland

Shannon Sharpe weighs in on JR Smith's frustration in Cleveland

2 hours ago

Shannon Sharpe: Jerry Jones made a mistake by requiring players to stand for the anthem

Shannon Sharpe: Jerry Jones made a mistake by requiring players to stand for the anthem

2 hours ago

Skip Bayless explains why no one can win the NBA MVP playing in the East this year

Skip Bayless explains why no one can win the NBA MVP playing in the East this year

2 hours ago

Skip Bayless: 'I believe Ezekiel Elliott will be eligible to play the rest of this season'

Skip Bayless: 'I believe Ezekiel Elliott will be eligible to play the rest of this season'

2 hours ago

More Undisputed Videos»