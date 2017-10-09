Shannon Sharpe touches on anthem protests in Week 5 of the NFL
Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless discuss anthem protests in Week 5, including Jerry Jones' decision to discipline players that won't stand for the anthem.
More Undisputed Videos
Are off field issues consuming the Steelers? Skip thinks so
1 hr ago
Shannon Sharpe touches on anthem protests in Week 5 of the NFL
2 hours ago
Skip Bayless: 'Aaron Rodgers, you own Jerry World'
2 hours ago
Shannon Sharpe: 'The weakest unit of the Dallas Cowboys is their defense'
2 hours ago
Shannon explains why the Packers will win big over the Cowboys
2 days ago
Shannon: The Patriots defense is not fixed
2 days ago