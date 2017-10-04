Shannon comments on the Titans’ decision not to sign Coin Kaepernick

Shannon gives his thoughts on the Titans' decision not to sign Colin Kaepernick.

More Undisputed Videos

Shannon comments on the Titans' decision not to sign Coin Kaepernick

Shannon comments on the Titans' decision not to sign Coin Kaepernick

15 mins ago

Skip Bayless with high praise for Tom Brady after the Patriots got beat on Sunday

Skip Bayless with high praise for Tom Brady after the Patriots got beat on Sunday

17 hours ago

The Patriots defense has never been this bad

The Patriots defense has never been this bad

17 hours ago

Chiefs, Patriots or Steelers? Shannon Sharpe on which team is the best bet to win the Super Bowl

Chiefs, Patriots or Steelers? Shannon Sharpe on which team is the best bet to win the Super Bowl

19 hours ago

Skip on LaVar Ball pulling LaMelo out of high school: This is a recipe for disaster

Skip on LaVar Ball pulling LaMelo out of high school: This is a recipe for disaster

19 hours ago

LaVar Ball reportedly pulling LaMelo from high school - Shannon Sharpe reacts

LaVar Ball reportedly pulling LaMelo from high school - Shannon Sharpe reacts

19 hours ago

More Undisputed Videos»