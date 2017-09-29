Lions DT Akeem Spence says anthem protest cost dad a job – Shannon Sharpe and Rob Parker react

Shannon Sharpe and Rob Parker react to Akeem Spence saying his anthem protest cost his father a job.

More Undisputed Videos

Lions DT Akeem Spence says anthem protest cost dad a job - Shannon Sharpe and Rob Parker react

Lions DT Akeem Spence says anthem protest cost dad a job - Shannon Sharpe and Rob Parker react

15 mins ago

Raiders vs. Broncos: Skip calls the Raiders 'the real team here'

Raiders vs. Broncos: Skip calls the Raiders 'the real team here'

3 hours ago

Skip is wary of the Rams: They look like a team on the verge - a very dangerous team

Skip is wary of the Rams: They look like a team on the verge - a very dangerous team

3 hours ago

Shannon: Danny Trevathan hit on Devante Adams was dirty

Shannon: Danny Trevathan hit on Devante Adams was dirty

3 hours ago

Shannon and Skip on Packers fans not linking arms: ‘Not surprised' and ‘shocked’

Shannon and Skip on Packers fans not linking arms: ‘Not surprised' and ‘shocked’

3 hours ago

Shannon analyzes how Dwyane Wade gives the Cavaliers a new dimension

Shannon analyzes how Dwyane Wade gives the Cavaliers a new dimension

19 hours ago

More Undisputed Videos»