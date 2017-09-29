Skip is wary of the Rams: They look like a team on the verge – a very dangerous team
Are the Rams a team on the verge? Skip is a little worried about his Cowboys going up against them.
More Undisputed Videos
Raiders vs. Broncos: Skip calls the Raiders 'the real team here'
15 mins ago
Skip is wary of the Rams: They look like a team on the verge - a very dangerous team
15 mins ago
Shannon: Danny Trevathan hit on Devante Adams was dirty
15 mins ago
Shannon and Skip on Packers fans not linking arms: ‘Not surprised' and ‘shocked’
15 mins ago
Shannon analyzes how Dwyane Wade gives the Cavaliers a new dimension
16 hours ago
Shannon: Odell Beckham Jr. says he's maturing, that's not what I see
16 hours ago
More Undisputed Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED