Shannon Sharpe on Melo to the Thunder: ‘He’s a damn good third option’
Shannon Sharpe reveals how former New York Knick Carmelo Anthony will fit in with Russell Westbrook and Paul George on the newly restructured Oklahoma City Thunder.
-
