Aaron Hernandez was found to have a severe form of CTE – Skip and Shannon react
Shannon Sharpe reacts to the news that former Florida Gator and New England Patriots TE Aaron Hernandez had severe CTE at the time of his death at the age of 27.
More Undisputed Videos
Aaron Hernandez was found to have a severe form of CTE - Skip and Shannon react
15 mins ago
Bill Belichick compares J.J. Watt to Lawrence Taylor - and Skip can't believe it
15 mins ago
Jay-Z turns down Super Bowl halftime show - was it because of Colin Kaepernick?
18 hours ago
Rob Parker explains why the Patriots' win over the Saints wasn't that impressive
20 hours ago
Should the NFL have a month dedicated to social activism?
20 hours ago
Shannon: Winning a championship did not bring Kevin Durant inner peace
20 hours ago
More Undisputed Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED