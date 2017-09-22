Bill Belichick compares J.J. Watt to Lawrence Taylor – and Skip can’t believe it
Is JJ Watt comparable to Lawrence Taylor? Skip Bayless responds to Bill Belichick's assertion.
More Undisputed Videos
Aaron Hernandez was found to have a severe form of CTE - Skip and Shannon react
15 mins ago
Bill Belichick compares J.J. Watt to Lawrence Taylor - and Skip can't believe it
15 mins ago
Jay-Z turns down Super Bowl halftime show - was it because of Colin Kaepernick?
18 hours ago
Rob Parker explains why the Patriots' win over the Saints wasn't that impressive
20 hours ago
Should the NFL have a month dedicated to social activism?
20 hours ago
Shannon: Winning a championship did not bring Kevin Durant inner peace
20 hours ago
More Undisputed Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED