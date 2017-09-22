Bill Belichick compares J.J. Watt to Lawrence Taylor – and Skip can’t believe it

Is JJ Watt comparable to Lawrence Taylor? Skip Bayless responds to Bill Belichick's assertion.

More Undisputed Videos

Aaron Hernandez was found to have a severe form of CTE - Skip and Shannon react

Aaron Hernandez was found to have a severe form of CTE - Skip and Shannon react

15 mins ago

Bill Belichick compares J.J. Watt to Lawrence Taylor - and Skip can't believe it

Bill Belichick compares J.J. Watt to Lawrence Taylor - and Skip can't believe it

15 mins ago

Jay-Z turns down Super Bowl halftime show - was it because of Colin Kaepernick?

Jay-Z turns down Super Bowl halftime show - was it because of Colin Kaepernick?

18 hours ago

Rob Parker explains why the Patriots' win over the Saints wasn't that impressive

Rob Parker explains why the Patriots' win over the Saints wasn't that impressive

20 hours ago

Should the NFL have a month dedicated to social activism?

Should the NFL have a month dedicated to social activism?

20 hours ago

Shannon: Winning a championship did not bring Kevin Durant inner peace

Shannon: Winning a championship did not bring Kevin Durant inner peace

20 hours ago

More Undisputed Videos»