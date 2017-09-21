Jay Z turns down Super Bowl Halftime Show – was it because of Colin Kaepernick?
What was the real reason Jay Z turned down the Super Bowl Halftime Show? Rob Parker joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to speculate.
More Undisputed Videos
Shannon: Winning a championship did not bring Kevin Durant inner peace
15 mins ago
Should the NFL have a month dedicated to social activism?
1 hr ago
Skip: Dak Prescott played the greatest rookie season ever, and he doesn't get the credit for it
1 hr ago
Jay Z turns down Super Bowl Halftime Show - was it because of Colin Kaepernick?
1 hr ago
Skip Bayless: Michael Jordan could play for this Charlotte team, in his prime, and beat LeBron with Kyrie
16 hours ago
Shannon on Kevin Durant tweets: 'Why must you continuously bring OKC into this mess?'
23 hours ago
More Undisputed Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED