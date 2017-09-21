Rob Parker explains why the Patriots win over the Saints wasn’t that impressive
Are the New England Patriots back on track? Rob Parker explains why they may not be.
More Undisputed Videos
Shannon: Winning a championship did not bring Kevin Durant inner peace
15 mins ago
Rob Parker explains why the Patriots win over the Saints wasn't that impressive
1 hr ago
Jay-Z turns down Super Bowl halftime show - was it because of Colin Kaepernick?
1 hr ago
Should the NFL have a month dedicated to social activism?
2 hours ago
Skip: Dak Prescott played the greatest rookie season ever, and he doesn't get the credit for it
2 hours ago
Skip Bayless: Michael Jordan could play for this Charlotte team, in his prime, and beat LeBron with Kyrie
18 hours ago
More Undisputed Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED