Shannon Sharpe reacts to Bengals’ players wanting the team to consider Kaepernick
Shannon Sharpe reacts to Bengals' players wanting the team to consider signing Colin Kapernick, saying Cincinnati should bring in Kap and let him compete with Andy Dalton.
1 hr ago
