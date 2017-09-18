Shannon Sharpe delivers exceptionally high praise for Falcons WR Julio Jones
Shannon Sharpe tells Skip Bayless that Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones is on another level in terms of his talented play.
More Undisputed Videos
Shannon Sharpe delivers exceptionally high praise for Falcons WR Julio Jones
Just now
Skip Bayless reveals Sean Payton's biggest mistake from Sunday's loss to the Patriots
15 mins ago
Skip Bayless: 'My Cowboys were not ready!' against the Broncos
1 hr ago
Shannon Sharpe: 'When you go to Mile High, that's where dreams go to die'
1 hr ago
Lil Wayne: 'The Pats are going to have a rough season, Tom is winding down - it's only a reality'
2 days ago
Lil Wayne explains his love for the Green Bay Packers
2 days ago
More Undisputed Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED