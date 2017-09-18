Shannon Sharpe delivers exceptionally high praise for Falcons WR Julio Jones

Shannon Sharpe tells Skip Bayless that Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones is on another level in terms of his talented play.

More Undisputed Videos

Shannon Sharpe delivers exceptionally high praise for Falcons WR Julio Jones

Shannon Sharpe delivers exceptionally high praise for Falcons WR Julio Jones

Just now

Skip Bayless reveals Sean Payton's biggest mistake from Sunday's loss to the Patriots

Skip Bayless reveals Sean Payton's biggest mistake from Sunday's loss to the Patriots

15 mins ago

Skip Bayless: 'My Cowboys were not ready!' against the Broncos

Skip Bayless: 'My Cowboys were not ready!' against the Broncos

1 hr ago

Shannon Sharpe: 'When you go to Mile High, that's where dreams go to die'

Shannon Sharpe: 'When you go to Mile High, that's where dreams go to die'

1 hr ago

Lil Wayne: 'The Pats are going to have a rough season, Tom is winding down - it's only a reality'

Lil Wayne: 'The Pats are going to have a rough season, Tom is winding down - it's only a reality'

2 days ago

Lil Wayne explains his love for the Green Bay Packers

Lil Wayne explains his love for the Green Bay Packers

2 days ago

More Undisputed Videos»