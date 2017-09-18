Shannon Sharpe: ‘When you go to Mile High, that’s where dreams go to die’
Shannon Sharpe tells Skip Bayless that Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elltiott and the Dallas Cowboys were doomed to lose to the Broncos on their home turf in Denver.
