Lil Wayne explains his love for the Green Bay Packers

Lil Wayne joined Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe and Joy Taylor to explain where he gets his love of the Green Bay Packers, and their Week 2 matchup with Matt Ryan's Falcons.

More Undisputed Videos

Lil Wayne: 'The Pats are going to have a rough season, Tom is winding down - it's only a reality'

Lil Wayne: 'The Pats are going to have a rough season, Tom is winding down - it's only a reality'

15 mins ago

Lil Wayne explains his love for the Green Bay Packers

Lil Wayne explains his love for the Green Bay Packers

15 mins ago

Shannon recaps Deshaun Watson's night: There are not many QBs, maybe Cam, that can make that run

Shannon recaps Deshaun Watson's night: There are not many QBs, maybe Cam, that can make that run

3 hours ago

Skip on Deshaun Watson's 1st career start: 'It was Michael Jordan-esque'

Skip on Deshaun Watson's 1st career start: 'It was Michael Jordan-esque'

3 hours ago

Skip takes issue with LeBron's congratulatory message to the Cleveland Indians

Skip takes issue with LeBron's congratulatory message to the Cleveland Indians

1 day ago

Rob Parker reacts to 'racism is as American as baseball' banner at Fenway: 'It was a home run for me'

Rob Parker reacts to 'racism is as American as baseball' banner at Fenway: 'It was a home run for me'

1 day ago

More Undisputed Videos»