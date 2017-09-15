Lil Wayne: ‘The Pats are going to have a rough season, Tom is winding down – it’s only a reality’
Is Lil Wayne right? Does it look like the end for Tom Brady and the Patriots? He sits down with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss.
More Undisputed Videos
Lil Wayne: 'The Pats are going to have a rough season, Tom is winding down - it's only a reality'
15 mins ago
Shannon recaps Deshaun Watson's night: There are not many QBs, maybe Cam, that can make that run
1 hr ago
Skip on Deshaun Watson's 1st career start: 'It was Michael Jordan-esque'
2 hours ago
Skip takes issue with LeBron's congratulatory message to the Cleveland Indians
1 day ago
Rob Parker reacts to 'racism is as American as baseball' banner at Fenway: 'It was a home run for me'
1 day ago
Shannon Sharpe breaks down the reasons why Dez Bryant has declined over the last 3 seasons
1 day ago
More Undisputed Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED