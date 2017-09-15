Skip on Deshaun Watson’s 1st career start: ‘It was Michael Jordan-esque’
Skip Bayless tells Shannon Sharpe that Deshaun Watson's impressive start in Houston against the Cincinnati Bengals reminded him of a Michael Jordan-esque set of intangibles.
More Undisputed Videos
Skip on Deshaun Watson's 1st career start: 'It was Michael Jordan-esque'
15 mins ago
Skip takes issue with LeBron's congratulatory message to the Cleveland Indians
22 hours ago
Rob Parker reacts to 'racism is as American as baseball' banner at Fenway: 'It was a home run for me'
23 hours ago
Shannon Sharpe breaks down the reasons why Dez Bryant has declined over the last 3 seasons
1 day ago
Kenny Stills calls for more players to protest the anthem - Shannon weighs in
1 day ago
Skip: Kobe Bryant obviously was the best player in the NBA since Michael Jordan
1 day ago
More Undisputed Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED