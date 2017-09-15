Skip on Deshaun Watson’s 1st career start: ‘It was Michael Jordan-esque’

Skip Bayless tells Shannon Sharpe that Deshaun Watson's impressive start in Houston against the Cincinnati Bengals reminded him of a Michael Jordan-esque set of intangibles.

More Undisputed Videos

Skip on Deshaun Watson's 1st career start: 'It was Michael Jordan-esque'

Skip on Deshaun Watson's 1st career start: 'It was Michael Jordan-esque'

15 mins ago

Skip takes issue with LeBron's congratulatory message to the Cleveland Indians

Skip takes issue with LeBron's congratulatory message to the Cleveland Indians

22 hours ago

Rob Parker reacts to 'racism is as American as baseball' banner at Fenway: 'It was a home run for me'

Rob Parker reacts to 'racism is as American as baseball' banner at Fenway: 'It was a home run for me'

23 hours ago

Shannon Sharpe breaks down the reasons why Dez Bryant has declined over the last 3 seasons

Shannon Sharpe breaks down the reasons why Dez Bryant has declined over the last 3 seasons

1 day ago

Kenny Stills calls for more players to protest the anthem - Shannon weighs in

Kenny Stills calls for more players to protest the anthem - Shannon weighs in

1 day ago

Skip: Kobe Bryant obviously was the best player in the NBA since Michael Jordan

Skip: Kobe Bryant obviously was the best player in the NBA since Michael Jordan

1 day ago

More Undisputed Videos»