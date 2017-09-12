Tom Brady says he hasn’t paid attention to Kaepernick controversy – Shannon reacts
Is Tom Brady being disingenuous? Rob Parker joins Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless to discuss Brady's assertion that he hasn't paid much attention to the Colin Kaepernick controversy.
