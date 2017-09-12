Shannon addresses media as OBJ: ‘Why don’t you question Luck’s injury? He’s got $87M guaranteed. I’m on a $1.5M contract.’
Shannon Sharpe tells Skip Bayless how he would handle the media if he were NFL superstar WR Odell Beckham Jr. who is seeking a new contract.
