Shannon addresses media as OBJ: ‘Why don’t you question Luck’s injury? He’s got $87M guaranteed. I’m on a $1.5M contract.’

Shannon Sharpe tells Skip Bayless how he would handle the media if he were NFL superstar WR Odell Beckham Jr. who is seeking a new contract.

Tom Brady says he hasn't paid attention to Kaepernick controversy - Shannon reacts

9 hours ago

Skip addresses Bill O'Brien on Deshaun Watson: 'You have to hand this kid the reins'

Skip: I felt so sorry for Adrian - he got humiliated on a national stage back in his stomping grounds

Should Adrian Peterson be upset about his lack of carries against the Vikings? Shannon explains

Skip Bayless: 'When you need him the most, he's No-Dell'

