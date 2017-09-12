Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Did Bill O'Brien mishandle the quarterback situation?

- He did. Our first guessed this. I feared that Bill O'Brien would blow this, and he blew it all through preseason and blew it before game number one, in which he started his guy, Tom Savage. And I said I didn't like it, and I don't love the situation Deshaun has fallen into with Bill O'Brien.

I've met Bill. I like him personally. So this is not a personal shot. But I still feel like he's living a little off his reputation for being Tom Brady's coordinator in New England, just a little bit.

- A lot a bit.

- Maybe a lot of bit. And obviously, the Texans traded up from 25 in the first round to 12 to take a kid that I love, Deshaun Watson, who'd played in back-to-back championship games against, you say, the greatest defensive college football coach ever, Nick Saban, and those two defenses. And his leadership intangibles and his big-game poise are off-the-charts special.

But you know how hard it is to figure this league out, because it will figure you out quickly. And you have to hand this kid the reigns and make him the guy from the start, because he'd earned that right through the draft and through college football. Yet, Bill came in with Tom Savage, and he loves him some Tom Savage. And I told you, what, three weeks ago, I said Tom Savage is going to be just another Hoyer or Osweiler or whoever. That's the best case scenario for him.

But you have to go forward with the guy that you probably didn't pick. You know Rick Smith.

- Yes, I know him very well.

- I'm pretty sure Rick Smith chose Deshaun Watson not Bill O'Brien. And when DeAndre Hopkins just shocked me by saying-- this is, what, three weeks ago-- I'm on team Savage, this is your best receiver. That does the kid in. So now Bill's got all he needs, all the cachet he needs to say, I'm going forward with Tom Savage. And what happened right on schedule in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars? I know they've loaded up year after year on defense--

- He was Tom Savage.

- He was Tom Savage. And he fumbled twice, and one got returned the other way for a touchdown. And you throw Deshaun into the fire in the second half against a team that is just pinning ears back and coming after you, and it's sack city, and it gets ugly. And now you're off to a terrible start.

But you're going to try to throw Deshaun back into the fire for a coach who doesn't completely buy into him. That's what bothers me. Because if the coach doesn't completely buy into the quarterback, you know and I know, not ever a really healthy situation.