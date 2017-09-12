Skip: I felt so sorry for Adrian – he got humiliated on a national stage back in his stomping grounds
Skip discusses what went wrong with Adrian Peterson against the Vikings with Shannon Sharpe.
More Undisputed Videos
Skip addresses Bill O'Brien on Deshaun Watson: 'You have to hand this kid the reins'
Just now
Skip: I felt so sorry for Adrian - he got humiliated on a national stage back in his stomping grounds
15 mins ago
Should Adrian Peterson be upset about his lack of carries against the Vikings? Shannon explains
2 hours ago
Skip Bayless: 'When you need him the most, he's No-Dell'
22 hours ago
We saw 'full-on beast mode' from Marshawn Lynch with the Raiders
22 hours ago
Skip believes the Dallas Cowboys were Super Bowl impressive in Week 1
1 day ago
More Undisputed Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW
-
2:30p ETBarcelona vs. Juventus
-
2:30p ETManchester Utd vs. FC Basel
-
1:30p ETManchester United v FC Basel - Bonus Feed: Match 360
-
1:30p ETBarcelona v Juventus - Bonus Feed: Match 360
-
2:40p ETManchester United v FC Basel - Bonus Feed: Tactical View
-
2:40p ETManchester United v FC Basel - Bonus Feed: Reverse ISO Cam
-
2:40p ETBarcelona v Juventus - Bonus Feed: Tactical View
-
2:40p ETBarcelona v Juventus - Bonus Feed: Reverse ISO Cam
-