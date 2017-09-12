Skip: I felt so sorry for Adrian – he got humiliated on a national stage back in his stomping grounds

Skip discusses what went wrong with Adrian Peterson against the Vikings with Shannon Sharpe.

More Undisputed Videos

Skip addresses Bill O'Brien on Deshaun Watson: 'You have to hand this kid the reins'

Skip addresses Bill O'Brien on Deshaun Watson: 'You have to hand this kid the reins'

Just now

Skip: I felt so sorry for Adrian - he got humiliated on a national stage back in his stomping grounds

Skip: I felt so sorry for Adrian - he got humiliated on a national stage back in his stomping grounds

15 mins ago

Should Adrian Peterson be upset about his lack of carries against the Vikings? Shannon explains

Should Adrian Peterson be upset about his lack of carries against the Vikings? Shannon explains

2 hours ago

Skip Bayless: 'When you need him the most, he's No-Dell'

Skip Bayless: 'When you need him the most, he's No-Dell'

22 hours ago

We saw 'full-on beast mode' from Marshawn Lynch with the Raiders

We saw 'full-on beast mode' from Marshawn Lynch with the Raiders

22 hours ago

Skip believes the Dallas Cowboys were Super Bowl impressive in Week 1

Skip believes the Dallas Cowboys were Super Bowl impressive in Week 1

1 day ago

More Undisputed Videos»