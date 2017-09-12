Should Adrian Peterson be upset about his lack of carries against the Vikings? Shannon explains
Shannon Sharpe talks with Skip Bayless about Adrian Peterson's performance against the Vikings, and his already infamous sideline incident with Sean Payton.
- Here's the thing, Skip. What does Sean Payton tell him when he came for his visit? You see, I never got upset when I was in Baltimore at the Ravens, because Brian Billick had already let me know what to expect-- that my days of catching 80-plus passes were long gone. I understood that. So I didn't come under false pretense, thinking I was going to be what I was in Denver, because they had let me know, that's not what was going to happen. And plus, they didn't have a John Elway.
Second, Skip, if you look at when they won the Super Bowl, they were still running back by committee-- Pierre Thomas, Reggie Busch. Now, they have one extra back. It just goes to show you that still, yeah, they're going to have a running back by committee, but the ball, the majority of the time, will be in Drew Brees's hands, and he's going to be throwing it.
Skip you don't get five-- Drew Brees has more 5,000-yard passing seasons than the rest of the NFL combined. You don't get that by turning around and handing the ball off. There's a reason why he's on pace.
SKIP BAYLESS: No, I know.
