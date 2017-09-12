Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Here's the thing, Skip. What does Sean Payton tell him when he came for his visit? You see, I never got upset when I was in Baltimore at the Ravens, because Brian Billick had already let me know what to expect-- that my days of catching 80-plus passes were long gone. I understood that. So I didn't come under false pretense, thinking I was going to be what I was in Denver, because they had let me know, that's not what was going to happen. And plus, they didn't have a John Elway.

Second, Skip, if you look at when they won the Super Bowl, they were still running back by committee-- Pierre Thomas, Reggie Busch. Now, they have one extra back. It just goes to show you that still, yeah, they're going to have a running back by committee, but the ball, the majority of the time, will be in Drew Brees's hands, and he's going to be throwing it.

Skip you don't get five-- Drew Brees has more 5,000-yard passing seasons than the rest of the NFL combined. You don't get that by turning around and handing the ball off. There's a reason why he's on pace.

SKIP BAYLESS: No, I know.