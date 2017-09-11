Shannon Sharpe: ‘Aaron Rodgers is the best thrower of the football in the history of the game’
Shannon Sharpe says that Aaron Rodgers is the 'best thrower of the football in the history of the game,' and that 'nobody can spin the ball like this young man.'
