- Back to the No-Dell Beckham Jr. question.

- Stop giving people nicknames. Odell Beckham Jr.!

- When you need him most, he's No-Dell. He was No-Dell up at Lambeau in that playoff game, wasn't he? On that early third down right in his hands? What's No-Dell?

- We're talking about the Giants Cowboys.

- OK, well I'm just going to frame this for you. So, what did I tell you throughout the off season, probably like 29 times, sitting in this chair, throughout, what was it, six months of off season? I kept telling you the Giants are offensively challenged. I kept telling you that over the last six games last year, they did not score more than 19 points. That includes the game at Lambeau Field. Not more than 19 points. And they managed all of three last night in no surprise to me. Because, they are offensive line challenged. Didn't I tell you that, even a week ago?

- I got to check my resources.

- Friday? Check it out. Check that tape. Didn't I tell you that they have little to no run game to take pressure off the passing game? Didn't I tell you that Eli Manning-- this is a quote unquote from me-- I'm going to quote myself accurately. I told you Eli Manning has become the most overrated quarterback in all of pro football because he does have two Super Bowl rings against Tom Brady. I don't know how he did it. But he did it. And even Eli admitted to us at Houston sitting over there, that it was the luckiest pass in Super Bowl history, the one to Tyree that stuck in his face--

- What about the other one?

- To save the day. It was a beautiful throw to Manning [INAUDIBLE].

- And then they beat him in the regular season in New England too.

- He did do that. But the key was, that he beat him twice in games that really, really, really counted. And that's really all he has to show. Because he's also led the league in interceptions three times. And last year, he was fourth in the league in interceptions, tied with Blake Bortles and Brock Osweiler. That's the guy that you told me throughout the whole off season was going to win the NFC and get to the Super Bowl. But then, right on schedule on Friday, you switched off. And you went to the Seahawks. But you kept telling me the Giants were going to win the NFC.

- They're going to win the NFC East.

- I know. But you kept saying they were going to be the Super Bowl team. Am I right Joy?

- Yeah. But and then-- Odell-- they won't pay him his money.

- I give you credit for this. You switched off to the Seahawks, though I'm really shaky about that pick after what I saw yesterday. But we'll talk about that in a few minutes.

So back to what happened. The Giants last year at Green Bay in a playoff game managed 13 points. And I'm going to warn you that with No-Dell in the lineup against Dallas last year twice, first game, he caught four balls for all of 73 yards and no touchdowns. And I don't even remember him in the first game, the 20-19 opener of a year ago when Dak was a raw rookie fourth round pick, getting thrown into the fire for Tony Romo in the first NFL game he ever played in.

Then in the second game up at Giants Stadium-- what do they call it now? MetLife. On a Sunday night in December on which it had snowed that day all day, and there was slush all over the field, and Eli said, I couldn't hold onto the football. No-Dell Beckham did catch one big ball in that game because Barry did not go to church on that Sunday morning because he went the wrong way.

- He went to chapel.

- Yeah, he went to chapel, maybe pre-game. But he didn't listen.