- So back to Joy Taylor's initial question to start this segment.

- Yeah.

- How impressive were the Cowboys? They were extremely impressive on both sides of the football. And I'm going all the way out, what I've told you all off season, they were Super Bowl impressive to me last night, once again. So incredibly, they did this-- I want to just frame what happened last night. They did this without their best pass rusher, David Irving, who's suspended for the first four games, as you know.

They did it without what I thought was a steal of a third round pick, Jordan Lewis, who's got a pulled hamstring and has not been available through much of the preseason. And Jordan Lewis is on his way to becoming their best cornerback. Their best cornerback right now is named Orlando Scandrick.