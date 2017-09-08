Shannon on Kevin Sumlin receiving racist letter after UCLA loss: ‘Racism is more prevalent than we want to admit’

Shannon Sharpe reacts to the news that Kevin Sumlin received a racist, threatening letter at his house after Texas A&M's loss to Josh Rosen and UCLA.

More Undisputed Videos

Shannon responds to LVPD on Michael Bennett: 'What the hell does the flag have to do with this'

Shannon responds to LVPD on Michael Bennett: 'What the hell does the flag have to do with this'

19 hours ago

Shannon: The Chiefs showed what running the ball can do to the Patriots, Atlanta must be kicking themselves

Shannon: The Chiefs showed what running the ball can do to the Patriots, Atlanta must be kicking themselves

1 day ago

Skip: Patriots loss vs Chiefs was as shocking as anything I've ever seen in the NFL

Skip: Patriots loss vs Chiefs was as shocking as anything I've ever seen in the NFL

1 day ago

Shannon on Kevin Sumlin receiving racist letter after UCLA loss: 'Racism is more prevalent than we want to admit'

Shannon on Kevin Sumlin receiving racist letter after UCLA loss: 'Racism is more prevalent than we want to admit'

1 day ago

The NFL rejects police request to investigate Michael Bennett - Skip reacts

The NFL rejects police request to investigate Michael Bennett - Skip reacts

1 day ago

Shannon: The Chiefs showed what running the ball can do to the Patriots, Atlanta must be kicking themselves

Shannon: The Chiefs showed what running the ball can do to the Patriots, Atlanta must be kicking themselves

1 day ago

More Undisputed Videos»