Raiders lineman Donald Penn wants Marshawn Lynch in Oakland | TMZ SPORTS
Marshawn Lynch already has some strong allies on the Oakland Raiders -- including the team's best lineman, Donald Penn, who tells TMZ Sports he's all about bringing Beast Mode to the squad.
More TMZ Sports Videos
North Carolina celebrates national championship with mathematical Roy Williams
1 day ago
Floyd Mayweather says he wasn't banned from cheerleading competition | TMZ SPORTS
1 day ago
John Elway, Kurt Warner comment on Kaepernick's free agency | TMZ SPORTS
6 days ago
Brett Favre worked out with a Falcons cornerback this week | TMZ SPORTS
13 days ago
Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey thief nearly sold stolen goods | TMZ SPORTS
14 days ago
Mark Cuban offers Barack Obama a piece of Dallas Mavericks | TMZ SPORTS
21 days ago