Raiders lineman Donald Penn wants Marshawn Lynch in Oakland | TMZ SPORTS

Marshawn Lynch already has some strong allies on the Oakland Raiders -- including the team's best lineman, Donald Penn, who tells TMZ Sports he's all about bringing Beast Mode to the squad.

