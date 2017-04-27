Kobe Bryant used to beat UCLA basketball players in the ’90s – Urkel confirms | TMZ SPORTS

Kobe Bryant was working some of the best players in college basketball in secret pickup games at UCLA when he was only 17 years old... so says Jaleel White who witnessed it himself!

More  TMZ Sports  Videos

Kobe Bryant used to beat UCLA basketball players in the '90s - Urkel confirms | TMZ SPORTS

Kobe Bryant used to beat UCLA basketball players in the '90s - Urkel confirms | TMZ SPORTS

1 day ago

LaVar Ball fires back at Nike executive | TMZ SPORTS

LaVar Ball fires back at Nike executive | TMZ SPORTS

6 days ago

Serena Williams is five months pregnant | TMZ SPORTS

Serena Williams is five months pregnant | TMZ SPORTS

8 days ago

Fat Joe approves of A-Rod's relationship with Jennifer Lopez | TMZ SPORTS

Fat Joe approves of A-Rod's relationship with Jennifer Lopez | TMZ SPORTS

14 days ago

LeBron James opens school for at-risk students in Akron | TMZ SPORTS

LeBron James opens school for at-risk students in Akron | TMZ SPORTS

15 days ago

Marshawn Lynch to the Patriots would break Macklemore's heart | TMZ SPORTS

Marshawn Lynch to the Patriots would break Macklemore's heart | TMZ SPORTS

16 days ago

More TMZ Sports Videos