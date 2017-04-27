Kobe Bryant used to beat UCLA basketball players in the ’90s – Urkel confirms | TMZ SPORTS
Kobe Bryant was working some of the best players in college basketball in secret pickup games at UCLA when he was only 17 years old... so says Jaleel White who witnessed it himself!
