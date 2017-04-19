TUF 5: Lauzon vs Geraghty | Full Fight | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER

Watch the full fight: Lauzon vs Geraghty from TUF 5.

More  The Ultimate Fighter  Videos

What happens when Conor McGregor and Urijah Faber hit the Vegas strip

What happens when Conor McGregor and Urijah Faber hit the Vegas strip

11 days ago

TUF Talk with Carla Esparza and Rose Namajunas

TUF Talk with Carla Esparza and Rose Namajunas

11 days ago

Carla Esparza vs. Tecia Torres Performance Replay

Carla Esparza vs. Tecia Torres Performance Replay

11 days ago

Joanne Calderwood vs. Rose Namajunas Performance Replay

Joanne Calderwood vs. Rose Namajunas Performance Replay

11 days ago

The Evolution of a Rivalry

The Evolution of a Rivalry

11 days ago

Rose Namajunas readies herself for fight against Randa Markos

Rose Namajunas readies herself for fight against Randa Markos

11 days ago

More The Ultimate Fighter Videos