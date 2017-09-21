Justin Gaethje announces the fifth fight of season 26

Maia Stevenson will face off against Sijara Eubanks.

More The Ultimate Fighter Videos

Lauren Murphy talks about her relationship with her father

Lauren Murphy talks about her relationship with her father

Just now

Justin Gaethje announces the fifth fight of season 26

Justin Gaethje announces the fifth fight of season 26

Just now

Lauren Murphy opens up about her battle with addiction

Lauren Murphy opens up about her battle with addiction

15 mins ago

Watch the recap the fourth fight of season 26 between Nicco Montano and Lauren Murphy

Watch the recap the fourth fight of season 26 between Nicco Montano and Lauren Murphy

15 mins ago

Ariel Beck suffers panic attack before her fight | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER

Ariel Beck suffers panic attack before her fight | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER

6 days ago

Team Gaethje releases some stress at the bowling alley | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER

Team Gaethje releases some stress at the bowling alley | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER

6 days ago

More The Ultimate Fighter Videos»