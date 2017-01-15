TUF 25: Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw Reported as Coaches

The ongoing feud between former teammates Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw has just heated up a notch, as the pair are set to meet as coaches on TUF 25.

MMA Newsline first reported the TUF 25 coaching matchup:

Sources close with Team Alpha Male, along with several rumored cast members, have confirmed with MMANewsline that Garbrandt and Dillashaw are set to serve as coaches for The Ultimate Fighter Season 25.

Garbrandt and Dillashaw have been going back and forth which each other ever since ‘No Love’ pulled off a shocking upset win against Dominick Cruz last month at UFC 207. TJ stating he ‘made him cry in practice.’ Cody claiming he has footage of him ‘knocking Dillashaw out.’ The bickering hasn’t seemed to stop, and with the pair being lined up for coaching roles on the next season of TUF, tempers can only get hotter.

Since Dillashaw’s departure from Team Alpha Male in October of 2015, Garbrandt has certainly shown that no love has been lost between the two bantamweights.

Whether referring to Dillashaw as a ‘sell-out,’ or mimicking Conor McGregor’s words about being a ‘snake in the grass’ the newly crowned bantamweight king feels a fight with Dillashaw ‘doesn’t make sense’ and instead has his eyes on the prize of a big money match-up.

In Dillashaw’s defense, he has consecutively taken out two bantamweights who were ranked as the number-two in the division at the time in which he beat them. Winning a one-sided decision against Raphael Assuncao at UFC 200, and putting on a beautiful striking display against John Lineker at UFC 207 just before Gabrandt won the belt.

The fact that Gabrandt has previously mentioned taking some time off till around June means the potential match-up between Dillashaw and himself isn’t being delayed by the new TUF season. Filming is scheduled to take place this month, with the debut show set to air in April.

