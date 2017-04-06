‘The Ultimate Fighter’ season 26 looking for men and women for latest cast

With the latest installment of “The Ultimate Fighter” about to debut in just over two weeks, the next season is just about ready to begin casting.

“The Ultimate Fighter” season 26 will host tryouts on Tuesday, May 23 in Las Vegas with both men’s and women’s divisions being represented.

Fighters from the women’s strawweight (115 pounds) and bantamweight (135 pounds) will be eligible to participate in the tryouts as well as men from the middleweight (185 pounds) division as well.

Fighters are required to be between the ages of 21-34 with at least three professional fights and a winning record. Those fighters selected will begin filming for the new season of “The Ultimate Fighter” in July with the show airing live on FS1 later this year.

“Applications, which should be completed and brought to tryouts, can be found online at http://www.ufc.com/TUF26. The athletes will be required to grapple and hit pads, so please bring appropriate gear. Applicants will be notified at the end of the day if they have been selected to move on in the casting process. If selected, applicants must be prepared to stay in Las Vegas until Saturday, May 27. All questions can be directed to TUFcasting@ufc.com.”

The tryouts will be held at the Palace Station Hotel on May 23 in Las Vegas.

The casting call doesn’t necessarily mean all these weight classes will ultimately be represented on the show, but it certainly appears “The Ultimate Fighter” 26 will be another co-ed season with both men and women competing on the series.

“The Ultimate Fighter” season 26 will kickoff following the latest version of the show debuting on April 19 on FS1 with coaches Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw squaring off with a cast that includes 14 competitors who have all previously appeared on the long running reality series.