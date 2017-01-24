Cody Garbrandt, TJ Dillashaw reveal coaching staffs for ‘The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption’

Filming for the newest season of “The Ultimate Fighter” has gotten underway as bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt coaches against his former teammate TJ Dillashaw ahead of their eventual showdown later this year.

The season will showcase a cast of welterweights, all of whom have participated in a previous season of the show, won a prior season of “The Ultimate Fighter” as well as at least one fighter on the current UFC roster.

Ahead of the show’s debut on April 19 on FS1, both Garbrandt and Dillashaw have revealed the coaches who will help them during the season to lead their respective teams to victories.

Garbrandt, who actually served as an assistant coach under Urijah Faber during season 22, has brought a lot of familiar faces from his home gym at Team Alpha Male to assist him this year.

Retired UFC fighter Urijah Faber released a photo on his Instagram account showcasing the coaches who will be helping Garbrandt during the season.

Team No Love! @cody_nolove @fabiopradobjj @lastcall155 @stingray_139 A photo posted by Urijah Faber (@urijahfaber) on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:03am PST

Garbrandt has selected Faber, who has served as head coach on two previous seasons of the show, Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach Fabio Prado, his uncle and boxing coach Robert Meese and Danny Castillo as his wrestling coach.

As for Dillashaw, he also revealed his coaching staff in an Instagram post on Monday.

The #TUF25 Coaches have arrived! @duanebangcom @iamtheimmortal @firemarshall205 @leisterbowling @ufc #team🐍#teamkillashaw @hoytbowhunting A photo posted by tjdillashaw (@tjdillashaw) on Jan 23, 2017 at 4:59pm PST

Dillashaw has selected former “Ultimate Fighter” veteran and UFC welterweight Matt Brown, head striking coach Duane “Bang” Ludwig, wrestling coach Leister Bowling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach Eliot Marshall.

The dynamic between the coaching staffs this season could get rather interesting given the history shared between Garbrandt and Dillashaw.

Faber has a past with both fighters considering he brought Dillashaw to Team Alpha Male right out of college and helped build him into a future bantamweight champion. Dillashaw eventually split with the team and moved to Colorado so he could begin working full time with the Elevation Fight Team as well as working with Ludwig, who was his head coach. Of course, Faber also started working with Garbrandt when he was just 1-0 as a professional after he joined Team Alpha Male in Sacramento.

Ludwig is the former head coach at Team Alpha Male before he had a split with Faber and ultimately moved back home to Colorado to start his own facility.

Meanwhile, Brown and Marshall both have experience as participants on “The Ultimate Fighter” while Castillo has been an assistant coach on several seasons of the show.

Considering the volatile nature of the relationship between Garbrandt and Dillashaw not to mention the added combustible elements added with Faber, Ludwig and other coaches on board this season, “The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption” could make for a lot of drama once the show debuts in April.

“The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption” debuts with a special two-hour episode on Wednesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET on FS1.