Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw named coaches of The Ultimate Fighter 25

Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw will serve as opposing coaches on Season 25 of The Ultimate Fighter

The drama between reigning bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt and former champion TJ Dillashaw is about to reach a whole new level entirely.

On Sunday night, during the broadcast of UFC Fight Night 103, it was revealed the two heated rivals will serve as coaches on the Season 25 of The Ultimate Fighter

For some back story, both fighters were former teammates at Team Alpha Male in Sacramento before Dillshaw, who was champion at the time, made the jump over to Team Elevation along with head coach Duane Ludwig.

What came next was months of back-and-forth bickering from both Dillashaw and the rest of Team Alpha Male as fans witnessed the once powerful friendship crumble apart.

In terms of competition, Garbrandt (11-0), a former amateur boxing champion, dominate former champion, and longtime Team Alpha Male foil, Dominick Cruz in the co-main event of UFC 207 last month. ‘No Love’ previously earned his title shot with a violent 48-second knockout victory over Takeya Mizugaki at UFC 202 in August. This not only kept perfect record in tact but also marked his ninth career (T)KO victory.

Dillashaw (14-3), a veteran of TUF 14, had thought he had more than enough to secure his rematch with Cruz following his unanimous decision win over Raphael Assunaco at UFC 200 in July. Cruz, after all, had previously earned a narrow split decision win over Dillashaw in their title fight But instead, UFC officials granted Garbrandt the title shot, much to the chagrin of Dillashaw.

Instead, the Denver native met John Lineker at UFC 207, where fans saw him dominate the Brazilian en route to a unanimous decision.

As coaches, both Garbrandt and Dillashaw will lead a cast of welterweights who will all be looking to break back into the UFC. Every member of the cast, including one athlete on the current UFC roster and previous Ultimate Fighter winners, have competed on a previous season of the show. The entire season will premiere with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET.

This article originally appeared on