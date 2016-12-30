Tony Romo will reportedly play against the Eagles, not Mark Sanchez | THE HERD
Nick Wright, Cris Carter and Kristine Leahy discuss Tony Romo playing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17.
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos
Russell Westbrook is the Kanye West of the NBA | THE HERD
10 days ago
Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL Teams after Week 15 | THE HERD
10 days ago
Willie McGinest talks Patriots, Jon Gruden and more | THE HERD (FULL INTERVIEW)
10 days ago
Jon Gruden to the Rams? Sources say it's a real possibility | THE HERD
10 days ago