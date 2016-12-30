Tony Romo will reportedly play against the Eagles, not Mark Sanchez | THE HERD

Nick Wright, Cris Carter and Kristine Leahy discuss Tony Romo playing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17.

More  The Herd With Colin Cowherd  Videos

Russell Westbrook is the Kanye West of the NBA | THE HERD

Russell Westbrook is the Kanye West of the NBA | THE HERD

10 days ago

Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL Teams after Week 15 | THE HERD

Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL Teams after Week 15 | THE HERD

10 days ago

Willie McGinest talks Patriots, Jon Gruden and more | THE HERD (FULL INTERVIEW)

Willie McGinest talks Patriots, Jon Gruden and more | THE HERD (FULL INTERVIEW)

10 days ago

Jon Gruden to the Rams? Sources say it's a real possibility | THE HERD

Jon Gruden to the Rams? Sources say it's a real possibility | THE HERD

10 days ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos