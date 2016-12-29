Should the Dallas Cowboys start Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott against the Eagles? | THE HERD

Nick Wright, Cris Carter and Kristine Leahy debate whether or not the dynamic rookie duo should sit out Week 17.

More  The Herd With Colin Cowherd  Videos

Russell Westbrook is the Kanye West of the NBA | THE HERD

Russell Westbrook is the Kanye West of the NBA | THE HERD

9 days ago

Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL Teams after Week 15 | THE HERD

Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL Teams after Week 15 | THE HERD

9 days ago

Willie McGinest talks Patriots, Jon Gruden and more | THE HERD (FULL INTERVIEW)

Willie McGinest talks Patriots, Jon Gruden and more | THE HERD (FULL INTERVIEW)

9 days ago

Jon Gruden to the Rams? Sources say it's a real possibility | THE HERD

Jon Gruden to the Rams? Sources say it's a real possibility | THE HERD

9 days ago

Joel Klatt's full support of McCaffrey and Fournette skipping bowl games | THE HERD

Joel Klatt's full support of McCaffrey and Fournette skipping bowl games | THE HERD

10 days ago

Did Oklahoma mishandle Joe Mixon? Kristine and Colin react | THE HERD

Did Oklahoma mishandle Joe Mixon? Kristine and Colin react | THE HERD

10 days ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos