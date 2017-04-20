Russell Westbrook had the worst quarter in NBA history in playoff triple-double | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd reacts to Westbrook's playoff triple-double against the Houston Rockets.

More  The Herd With Colin Cowherd  Videos

Russell Westbrook had the worst quarter in NBA history in playoff triple-double | THE HERD

Russell Westbrook had the worst quarter in NBA history in playoff triple-double | THE HERD

15 mins ago

Dana White on how close McGregorMayweather is to happening | THE HERD (FULL INTERVIEW)

Dana White on how close McGregorMayweather is to happening | THE HERD (FULL INTERVIEW)

23 hours ago

Nick Wright on LeBron James' greatness, the Celtics' bad judgment and more | THE HERD

Nick Wright on LeBron James' greatness, the Celtics' bad judgment and more | THE HERD

1 day ago

Cristiano Ronaldo wants more respect from fans | THE HERD

Cristiano Ronaldo wants more respect from fans | THE HERD

1 day ago

Chris Broussard on Russell Westbrook vs. James Harden, Warriors vs. LeBron | THE HERD

Chris Broussard on Russell Westbrook vs. James Harden, Warriors vs. LeBron | THE HERD

1 day ago

Gronk interrupts Sean Spicer at the White House | THE HERD

Gronk interrupts Sean Spicer at the White House | THE HERD

1 day ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos