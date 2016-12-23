Odell Beckham Jr. is great, but not as important as everyone thinks | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd would rather build teams around guys like Cowboys LB Sean Lee or Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard, rather than Russell Westbrook or Odell Beckham Jr. Here is why.
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos
Russell Westbrook is the Kanye West of the NBA | THE HERD
3 days ago
Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL Teams after Week 15 | THE HERD
3 days ago
Willie McGinest talks Patriots, Jon Gruden and more | THE HERD (FULL INTERVIEW)
3 days ago
Jon Gruden to the Rams? Sources say it's a real possibility | THE HERD
3 days ago
Joel Klatt's full support of McCaffrey and Fournette skipping bowl games | THE HERD
4 days ago
Did Oklahoma mishandle Joe Mixon? Kristine and Colin react | THE HERD
4 days ago