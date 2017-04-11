Michael Rapaport rants about the ‘skinny jeanification’ of the NBA and more | THE HERD

Michael Rapaport joins Colin Cowherd to talk about LeBron James sitting out games, Westbrook's triple-doubles and more.

More  The Herd With Colin Cowherd  Videos

Daniel Cormier explains how Conor McGregor can 'win' vs. Mayweather | THE HERD

Daniel Cormier explains how Conor McGregor can 'win' vs. Mayweather | THE HERD

5 days ago

Joel Klatt compares Leonard Fournette to Christian McCaffrey ahead of draft | THE HERD

Joel Klatt compares Leonard Fournette to Christian McCaffrey ahead of draft | THE HERD

5 days ago

Nick Wright lays out the facts around LeBron's incredible season | THE HERD

Nick Wright lays out the facts around LeBron's incredible season | THE HERD

5 days ago

There's no way LeBron James is MVP according to Eddie House | THE HERD

There's no way LeBron James is MVP according to Eddie House | THE HERD

5 days ago

Nick Wright makes an incredible case for LeBron's MVP-worthy season

Nick Wright makes an incredible case for LeBron's MVP-worthy season

5 days ago

We have reshaped Jordan into this messiah while we chip away at LeBron | THE HERD

We have reshaped Jordan into this messiah while we chip away at LeBron | THE HERD

5 days ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos