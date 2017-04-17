Jimmy Butler is the best player in the Bulls-Celtics playoff series | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd on the Celtics and Bulls. Did Game 1 of their series prove that Boston should have traded for Jimmy Butler earlier this year?
