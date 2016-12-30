Is LeBron James tired of being compared to Michael Jordan? | THE HERD
Nick Wright, Cris Carter and Kristine Leahy debate whether or not the King wants the MJ comparisons to stop.
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos
Russell Westbrook is the Kanye West of the NBA | THE HERD
10 days ago
Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL Teams after Week 15 | THE HERD
10 days ago
Willie McGinest talks Patriots, Jon Gruden and more | THE HERD (FULL INTERVIEW)
10 days ago
Jon Gruden to the Rams? Sources say it's a real possibility | THE HERD
10 days ago