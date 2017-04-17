Herdline News with Kristine Leahy: NBA’s biggest stories (4.17.17) | THE HERD
Damian Lillard and Draymond Green trash-talking, Doc Rivers addressed the media, Rudy Gobert is hurt, the Knicks are having trouble with exit interviews. Kristine Leahy and Colin Cowherd on the NBA's biggest stories.
