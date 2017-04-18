Grizzlies coach David Fizdale goes off on refs – Was he right? | THE HERD

Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale was not happy with the refs after his team's Game 2 loss to the Spurs. Was it all an act? Colin Cowherd gives his take.

