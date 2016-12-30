Cris Carter’s 4 reasons the Dallas Cowboys will win the Super Bowl | THE HERD

Cris Carter tells us the four reasons the Dallas Cowboys can win the Super Bowl.

More  The Herd With Colin Cowherd  Videos

Russell Westbrook is the Kanye West of the NBA | THE HERD

Russell Westbrook is the Kanye West of the NBA | THE HERD

10 days ago

Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL Teams after Week 15 | THE HERD

Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL Teams after Week 15 | THE HERD

10 days ago

Willie McGinest talks Patriots, Jon Gruden and more | THE HERD (FULL INTERVIEW)

Willie McGinest talks Patriots, Jon Gruden and more | THE HERD (FULL INTERVIEW)

10 days ago

Jon Gruden to the Rams? Sources say it's a real possibility | THE HERD

Jon Gruden to the Rams? Sources say it's a real possibility | THE HERD

10 days ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos