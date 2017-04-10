Caron Butler’s early memories of watching LeBron, playing with Westbrook | THE HERD
Caron Butler joins Colin Cowherd in studio to talk about facing LeBron James. Plus, hear why he is so impressed with Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City.
