Bryon Scott on the Lakers, Paul George and more | THE HERD (FULL INTERVIEW)
Byron Scott joins Colin Cowherd in studio to talk about Paul George, David Fizdale and the NBA MVP Race.
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos
Herdline News with Kristine Leahy: NBA's biggest stories (4.17.17) | THE HERD
23 hours ago
Kenyon Martin on guarding Kevin Durant, Paul George vs Cavs, Chris Paul and more | THE HERD
23 hours ago
Paul George does not need to take the final shot for the Indiana Pacers | THE HERD
23 hours ago
Jimmy Butler is the best player in the Bulls-Celtics playoff series | THE HERD
23 hours ago
Chris Broussard predicts all of the 1st-round 2017 NBA Playoff matchups | THE HERD
3 days ago
Why not LeBron James for MVP every year? | THE HERD
3 days ago