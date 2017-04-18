Bryon Scott on the Lakers, Paul George and more | THE HERD (FULL INTERVIEW)

Byron Scott joins Colin Cowherd in studio to talk about Paul George, David Fizdale and the NBA MVP Race.

More  The Herd With Colin Cowherd  Videos

Herdline News with Kristine Leahy: NBA's biggest stories (4.17.17) | THE HERD

Herdline News with Kristine Leahy: NBA's biggest stories (4.17.17) | THE HERD

23 hours ago

Kenyon Martin on guarding Kevin Durant, Paul George vs Cavs, Chris Paul and more | THE HERD

Kenyon Martin on guarding Kevin Durant, Paul George vs Cavs, Chris Paul and more | THE HERD

23 hours ago

Paul George does not need to take the final shot for the Indiana Pacers | THE HERD

Paul George does not need to take the final shot for the Indiana Pacers | THE HERD

23 hours ago

Jimmy Butler is the best player in the Bulls-Celtics playoff series | THE HERD

Jimmy Butler is the best player in the Bulls-Celtics playoff series | THE HERD

23 hours ago

Chris Broussard predicts all of the 1st-round 2017 NBA Playoff matchups | THE HERD

Chris Broussard predicts all of the 1st-round 2017 NBA Playoff matchups | THE HERD

3 days ago

Why not LeBron James for MVP every year? | THE HERD

Why not LeBron James for MVP every year? | THE HERD

3 days ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos