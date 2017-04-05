Are Russell Westbrook’s triple-doubles important or is he just a stat stuffer? | THE HERD

Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to talk Russell Westbrook and the NBA MVP award. Will the Oklahoma City Thunder star win the honor this season?

