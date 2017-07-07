The Celtics gave up too much to get Gordon Hayward | THE HERD

Colin explains why the Celtics may have given up way too much in their pursuit of Gordon Hayward.

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos

The NBA should get rid of its divisions. Here's why | THE HERD

The NBA should get rid of its divisions. Here's why | THE HERD

19 hours ago

Is Andrew Luck being wasted by the Colts? Peter King gives his thoughts | THE HERD

Is Andrew Luck being wasted by the Colts? Peter King gives his thoughts | THE HERD

20 hours ago

The Seahawks can ill afford to have a divided locker room this season | THE HERD

The Seahawks can ill afford to have a divided locker room this season | THE HERD

20 hours ago

The Celtics gave up too much to get Gordon Hayward | THE HERD

The Celtics gave up too much to get Gordon Hayward | THE HERD

22 hours ago

Joel Klatt explains why Michigan is 'absolutely' a top 10 team this season | THE HERD

Joel Klatt explains why Michigan is 'absolutely' a top 10 team this season | THE HERD

1 day ago

How much better will the Celtics be with Gordon Hayward? | THE HERD

How much better will the Celtics be with Gordon Hayward? | THE HERD

1 day ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»

FOX Sports Go